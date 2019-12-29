Sen. Bwacha distributes cars to Taraba monarchs

ADVERTISEMENT

The Senator representing Taraba Southern Senatorial District, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has distributed 34 cars to traditional rulers in southern Taraba.

The vehicles were distributed during a ceremony in Wukari which was attended by the royal fathers.

Senator Bwacha said he provided the vehicles to the royal fathers for his respect and recognition of traditional institutions and commended the monarchs for promoting peace and unity among their subjects.

Meanwhile, the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to Governor Darius Ishaku, Mr Bala Dan-Abu has denied reports in the social media that the governor had instructed the royal fathers not to collect the cars donated to them by the Senator.

