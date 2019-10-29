Sen. Adokwe blames CAN for marginalisation in Nasarawa

ADVERTISEMENT

Former lawmaker representing Nasarawa south, Senator Sulieman Adokwe has advised the leadership of the state chapter of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN to put their house in order by uniting its members under one roof, rather than complaining about marginalisation in the state.

According to a statement, Senator Adokwe denied report that he called for uprising or revolution against the state government.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I was only advising the Christian community to always organise themselves and team up with a particular political party that will accord them recognition.

“CAN itself was so confused about its priorities during the elections. They were the same people who will go and play with the devil and go back to the church to condemn the devil. They were eating with the devil and were unable to make decisive interventions during the elections.

“If the government of Nasarawa state does not include Christians, it is good for us. Now it opens our eyes to the possibility that this party does not like us, so you don’t vote for the party next time, you vote for the party that will give you equal opportunities which is the PDP”

He blamed CAN for being indecisive during the elections, adding that they did not mobilised their members as they were neither here or there “so they have no reason to complain about marginalisation”.

However, he admonished the state government to carry the body along, urging the government not to deliberately exclude any segment of the state from governance.

“When you do that there will definitely be disharmony because the people will be aggrieved,” he said.

Senator Adokwe also denounced the insinuation that he has retired from active politics, adding that he will remain a strong pillar and support of the PDP but may not contest for senatorial seat again.

“I am ready to also support young people coming into politics to succeed,” he said

He commended the people of Nasarawa south and the PDP in the state for given him the opportunity to serve in the Senate for 12 years.

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App