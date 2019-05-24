Sen. Adeleke: Court threatens Police lawyer

ADVERTISEMENT

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court in Abuja has threatened to jail the prosecution counsel to the Nigeria Police, Simon Lough for contempt.

Justice Ekwo on Friday held that the action of the police in disobeying the court’s order by seeking to stop Senator Adeleke from travelling to US for medical check, amounted to contempt.

The police counsel argued that the Force has already filed an appeal at the Court of Appeal challenging the ruling allowing Senator Adeleke to travel.

his ruling, Justice Ekwo said from the submissions of the police counsel, Adeleke has traveled and is now attending to medical check up in the USA, “which means that the application is spent”.

“The issue here is not merely that of granting an injunction over a completed act but whether a party can disobey an order of court and come before the same court, seeking for its discretionary power,” the judge said.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the September election in Osun State, who is facing a seven-count charge for impersonation and registering as internal students of Ojo-Aro Community Grammar School, Ojo-Aro Osun State to enable him sit for the National Examination Council (NECO) examination of June/July 2017, was on May 3 granted leave to travel to the United States between May 7 and June 9.

But the police on May 7 arrested and arraigned him before an Abuja Magistrate Court over certificate allegations.

