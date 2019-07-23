Sen. Abdullahi Adamu loses only brother, Mukhtar

ADVERTISEMENT
Senator Abdullahi Adamu has lost his only surviving brother, Alhaji Mukthar Mohammed.
Disclosing this to Daily Trust on Tuesday, the Senator said, “Late Alhaji Mukthar Mohammed Adamu died last Sunday after a brief illness at the age of 61.
“He was a business man and he left behind a wife, Hajiya Hannatu and four children namely Aisha, Abdullahi, Najaatu and Ahmed.
“He has since been buried according to Islamic rites.”
Similarly, Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has condoled with Senator Abdullahi Adamu, (APC, Nasarawa West) at his country home in Keffi over the passing on of Alhaji Mukthar Mohammed Adamu.
The governor urged the former governor to take solace in God, as he prayed for Allah to give the former governor, as well as members of his family, the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.
Responding, Senator Adamu expressed gratitude over the visit and prayed God to guide the governor towards discharging his responsibilities well.
