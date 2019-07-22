Semi Ajayi aims for Premier League with West Brom

Semilore Ajayi has set his sights on playing in the Premier League with his new club West Bromwich Albion after he signed a four-year contract with ‘The Baggies’.
“For me it doesn’t matter where you are in the league – top or bottom. I want to win every game and I prepare like that. But I want to play at the highest level and it’s exciting to be joining a club that wants to get back there,” Ajayi told club’s website.
The former Rotherham United utility player is expected to score goals for coach Slaven Bilic- led team as he is a regular threat from set pieces from which he scored eight goals last season for Rotherham.
“I was always a threat from set pieces and able to get on the end of things but my conversion rate was not good enough,” said Semi, who started out at Arsenal.
“I did a lot of work on that and last season it paid off for me. I wouldn’t say I have a target because my job is to keep the ball out of our net. But I hope to weigh in with some goals again.”
