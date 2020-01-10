SEMA donates food items to parent of Saidu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Yobe State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has donated food and other items to parents of Saidu a four-year-old boy without anus.

The Executive Secretary of SEMA Dr Mohammed Goje said he has been following the case of Saidu closely in the Daily Trust newspaper.

Goje said he was glad that some good Samaritans have already rendered their support including the cost of surgery.

Saidu will undergo surgery on the January 13 following an offer by a good Samaritan who promised to take care of the surgery.

The story of Saidu featured in Kanem Trust titled” Anguish of four year old boy without anus” published four weeks ago.

Mohammed Babi, Saidu’s confirmed the receipt of the items which included a bag of rice, a bag of maize, a gallon of oil, tomato paste, blanket, mattresses and mosquito net.

Babi thanked SEMA for the support and pray to Almighty Allah reward them.

