Selection of community police officers ends August, says IG

By Abdullateef Salau 
Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu
Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, yesterday said the selection of officers for community policing would be completed in August.

He stated this while briefing reporters after a close-door session with members of the Senate Committee on Politice Affairs.

He said the community policing implementation committee had been inaugurated in all states.

He said: “We were invited by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs to discuss the issue of the implementation of community policing strategy and security challenges.

“We briefed them on what we’ve done so far. The implementation committee has been inaugurated in all states of the federation.

“We’re at the level of selecting the community policing officers now. We hope by August or September, we’ll complete the process.”

He said community policing would take care of crimes at the grassroots where people could easily identify those engaged in criminal activities.

