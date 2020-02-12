… Seizes 10.5tons of Indian hemp in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Borno State Command has uncovered 10.5 tons of Indian hemp in a warehouse in Maiduguri, the state capital.

The illicit weed which was contained in 183 giants bags was said to be the single largest seizure within the North Eastern States.

The agency’s spokesman, Jonah Achema, said on Monday in Abuja that the warehouse, located at Ungwan Doki, Maigadari Ward, adjacent to Borno State Environmental Protection Agency, is a three-bedroom that and three-room Boys’ quarters.

According to him, arrested in connection with the drugs was one Modu Fanami, who lives in the compound with his wife and two children.

He said the arrested Fanami admitted that he served as the errand boy to one Uche (now at large) who is the real owner of the drug business.

