See what you need to apply for current Imo SUBEB jobs

The Imo State Universal Basic Education Board (IMSUBEB) has opened its portal for applicants to submit their applications for various vacant positions needed in the state.

But before you submit that application, kindly read the requirements for all the vacant positions below:

Requirements for SUBEB Recruitment 2019-2020

Application should be typewritten to the Executive Chairman, Imo State Universal Basic Education Board, Owerri, Imo State. Applicants should hold relevant qualification for position been applied for. For 1st-degree holders only, applicants should have NYSC discharge certificate or letter of exemption Applicants must upload photocopies of their application as (1) above, all credentials (FSLC inclusive), Birth Certificate, Curriculum Vitae (CV), letter of identification from Traditional Ruler/LGA and passport photograph.

APPLY FOR THE IMO SUBEB JOBS HERE

See below the listed vacant positions and the qualifications needed to fill them:

POSITION QUALIFICATION

HEADMASTER CLASS II UGSS 08 – B.Sc Education (Bachelor of Education) HEADMASTER CLASS III UGSS 07 – Nigeria Certificate In Education (NCE) ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER II – B.Sc, BA In Arts, Science and Business Education ACCOUNTANT II – B.Sc Accounting EDUCATION OFFICER (SCIENCE) – B.Sc, Education (B.Ed) CIVIL ENGINEER II – B.Sc/HND In Electrical Engineering ELECTRICAL ENGINEERS – B.Sc/HND In Civil Engineering QUANTITY SURVEYOR II – B.Sc/HND In Quantity Surveying ARCHITECTS II UGSS 09 – B.Sc/M.Sc In Architecture CONFIDENTIAL SECRETARIES UGSS 07/08 – OND, NCE, HND, B.Sc In Office Technology or Secretarial Admin COMPUTER OPERATORS UGSS 05 – GCE, SSCE, NECO, NABTEB with at Least 4 Credits CLERICAL OFFICER UGSS 05 – 5 Credit Including English Language & Mathematics CLERICAL OFFICER UGSS 04 – 5 Credit Including English Language & Mathematics CLERICAL OFFICER UGSS 03 – SSCE, NECO, NABTEB, GCE with 3 Credits MESSENGERS UGSS 02 – 2 Credits In SCCE, NECO, NABTEB

