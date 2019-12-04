See what NiMet predicts for Thursday’s weather

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy weather conditions over the country for Thursday with chances of thunderstorms over coastal cities.

NiMet’s weather outlook in Abuja predicted sunny and hazy conditions over Northern states throughout forecast period with day and night temperatures of 34 to 36 degree Celsius and 13 to 16 degree Celsius.

ADVERTISEMENT

“For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the region throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 25 to 34 degree Celsius and 17 to 20 degree Celsius respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

“For Southern states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over this region in the morning hours.

“Later in the day, thunderstorms are envisaged over Port-Harcourt, Calabar, Eket, and Yenegoa with day and night temperature of 31 to 34 degree Celsius and 20 to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said. (NAN)

Related

Download Daily Trust News App