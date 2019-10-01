See UEFA Champions League fixtures for today

The UEFA Champions League returns today for the Match Day 2 fixtures.
Top of the fixtures is the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.
Below are others:
Atalanta 17:55 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 17:55 Club Brugge
Crvena Zvezda 20:00 Olympiakos FC
Galatasaray 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 20:00 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb
Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Bayern Munich