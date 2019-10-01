  1. Home
See UEFA Champions League fixtures for today

The UEFA Champions League returns today for the Match Day 2 fixtures.

Top of the fixtures is the clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Bayern Munich.

Below are others:

Atalanta 17:55 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 17:55 Club Brugge

Crvena Zvezda 20:00 Olympiakos FC

Galatasaray 20:00 Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus 20:00 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 20:00 Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 20:00 Dinamo Zagreb

Tottenham Hotspur 20:00 Bayern Munich

