See Tuesday’s NiMET weather prediction for Abuja, Taraba, Kogi, Lagos, Rivers, others

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted slight moisture influx across Nigeria for Tuesday.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Monday in Abuja further predicted likely thunderstorms over most parts of the country within the period of forecast.

According to it, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are anticipated over the Northan states within the forecast period with day and night temperatures of 33 to 39 degree Celsius and 19 to 25 degree Celsius.

“For Central states, partly cloudy to cloudy morning is anticipated over the region.

“In the afternoon and evening period, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected with chances of thunderstorms over Abuja, Kogi, Nassarawa, Benue and Taraba state.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 30 to 35 degree Celsius and 22 to 25 degree Celsius respectively except Jos’ temperature of 14 to 29 degree Celsius.

The agency also envisaged slim chances of thunderstorms and rains over south east inland and the coastal cities of Southern states in the morning hours .

It predicted high prospect of thunderstorms and rains over the entire region in the afternoon and evening period with day and night temperatures to be 25 to 33 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

