‘See tribunal’s verdict as no victor, no vanquished’

ADVERTISEMENT

Mrs Scholar Ezema, a Human Rights Activist, has urged the leadership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and People Democratic Party (PDP) to see recent Presidential Election Tribunal verdict as no victor no vanquished.

Ezema, who is also a lawyer, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Nsukka on Saturday, that the two parties should also consider national interest first above their personal interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

“That President Muhammadu Buhari or Alhaji Abubakar Atiku won is not the main issue, but the need for all Nigerians to work together to sustain national interest and development.

ADVERTISEMENT NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

“I plead with APC and PDP to see the Wednesday tribunal verdict as ‘no victory no vanquished’ in order to move the country forward.

“The party leadership should also be mindful of their actions and utterances to avoid overheating the polity as well as increasing security challenges in the country,” she urged.

She said what the country needed most now was sacrifice and patriotism that would help promote peace and unity.

“Buhari should see the verdict of the tribunal as an act of God, to extend hand of fellowship to the main opposition party so that it will contribute its quota in moving the country forward.

“Atiku on his part should accept the judgment with the spirit of sportsmanship and patriotism.

“For any country to attain enviable height its citizens must one time or the other make sacrifices that will help fast-track national development,” she said.

The activist said with maximum support and cooperation of all Nigerians irrespective of tribe, religion or political party affiliation the problem of insecurity and poor economy in the country would be overcome. (NAN)

Related

OVER 5,000 NIGERIAN MEN HAVE OVERCOME POOR BEDROOM PERFORMANCE SYNDROME DUE TO THIS BRILLIANT DISCOVERY

Download Daily Trust News App