  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. See results of Tuesday night Champions League matches
ADVERTISEMENT

See results of Tuesday night Champions League matches

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
Champions League
Bayern Munich

The highlight of Tuesday night’s Champions League matches was the whitewashing of Tottenham Hotspur by Bayern Munich.

The German side racked up a clinical 7-2 win in England with Serge Gnabry striking four times.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here are other results:

Atalanta 1 2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2 2 Club Brugge

Crvena Zvezda 3 1 Olympiakos FC

Galatasaray 0 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus 3 0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 2 Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 2 0 Dinamo Zagreb

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.