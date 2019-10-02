See results of Tuesday night Champions League matches

The highlight of Tuesday night’s Champions League matches was the whitewashing of Tottenham Hotspur by Bayern Munich.
The German side racked up a clinical 7-2 win in England with Serge Gnabry striking four times.
Here are other results:
Atalanta 1 2 Shakhtar Donetsk
Real Madrid 2 2 Club Brugge
Crvena Zvezda 3 1 Olympiakos FC
Galatasaray 0 1 Paris Saint-Germain
Juventus 3 0 Bayer Leverkusen
Lokomotiv Moscow 0 2 Atletico Madrid
Manchester City 2 0 Dinamo Zagreb