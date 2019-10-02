See results of Tuesday night Champions League matches

ADVERTISEMENT

The highlight of Tuesday night’s Champions League matches was the whitewashing of Tottenham Hotspur by Bayern Munich.

The German side racked up a clinical 7-2 win in England with Serge Gnabry striking four times.

Here are other results:

Atalanta 1 2 Shakhtar Donetsk

Real Madrid 2 2 Club Brugge

Crvena Zvezda 3 1 Olympiakos FC

Galatasaray 0 1 Paris Saint-Germain

Juventus 3 0 Bayer Leverkusen

Lokomotiv Moscow 0 2 Atletico Madrid

Manchester City 2 0 Dinamo Zagreb

