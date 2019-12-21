See results of today’s Premier League matches

There were many away wins in the Premier League today buy Manchester City held their ground to earn all three points in the encounter with third placed Leicester City.
Here are the results:
Everton 0–0 Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley
Aston Villa 1–3 Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion 0–1 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 1–0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 1–2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 3–1 Leicester City
