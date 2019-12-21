See results of today’s Premier League matches

ADVERTISEMENT

There were many away wins in the Premier League today buy Manchester City held their ground to earn all three points in the encounter with third placed Leicester City.

Here are the results:

Everton 0–0 Arsenal

AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley

Aston Villa 1–3 Southampton

Brighton & Hove Albion 0–1 Sheffield United

Newcastle United 1–0 Crystal Palace

Norwich City 1–2 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Manchester City 3–1 Leicester City

