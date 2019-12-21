  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. See results of today’s Premier League matches
ADVERTISEMENT

See results of today’s Premier League matches

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date
FILE PHOTO: Gabriel Jesus of Manchester City celebrates his first goal in a Champions League group match against Dinamo Zagreb

There were many away wins in the Premier League today buy Manchester City held their ground to earn all three points in the encounter with third placed Leicester City.

Here are the results:

ADVERTISEMENT

Everton 0–0 Arsenal
AFC Bournemouth 0-1 Burnley
Aston Villa 1–3 Southampton
Brighton & Hove Albion 0–1 Sheffield United
Newcastle United 1–0 Crystal Palace
Norwich City 1–2 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Manchester City 3–1 Leicester City

Download Daily Trust News App

Get it on Google Play
Share this article

Join us on


Share your story with us: 08189301900 (Whatsapp and SMS only) Email: dtonline@dailytrust.com

Complain about a story or Report an error and/or correction: +2348189301900

DISCLAIMER: Comments on this thread are that of the maker and they do not necessarily reflect the organizations stand or views on issues.