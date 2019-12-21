See Premier League fixtures for today

Arsenal will be kick starting today’s Premier League fixtures with a visit to Everton for the early match.
Arsenal just appointed former captain, Mikel Arteta as their new head coach but it’s not certain if he will be leading the under-performing team onto the pitch today.
There are other big fixtures today and high at the top of the list is the battle between the second and third placed teams on the log, Leicester City and Manchester City.
Here are the fixtures:
13:30 Everton – Arsenal
16:00 AFC Bournemouth- Burnley
16:00 Aston Villa – Southampton
16:00 Brighton & Hove Albion – Sheffield United
16:00 Newcastle United – Crystal Palace
16:00 Norwich City – Wolverhampton Wanderers
18:30 Manchester City – Leicester City