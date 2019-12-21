See Premier League fixtures for today

ADVERTISEMENT

Arsenal will be kick starting today’s Premier League fixtures with a visit to Everton for the early match.

Arsenal just appointed former captain, Mikel Arteta as their new head coach but it’s not certain if he will be leading the under-performing team onto the pitch today.

There are other big fixtures today and high at the top of the list is the battle between the second and third placed teams on the log, Leicester City and Manchester City.

Here are the fixtures:

13:30 Everton – Arsenal

16:00 AFC Bournemouth- Burnley

16:00 Aston Villa – Southampton

16:00 Brighton & Hove Albion – Sheffield United

16:00 Newcastle United – Crystal Palace

16:00 Norwich City – Wolverhampton Wanderers

18:30 Manchester City – Leicester City

