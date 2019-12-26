See Premier League fixtures for today, tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Actions will continue in the Premier League today and we are up for some scintillating matches to spice up the Boxing Day.

Top of the fixtures today is the visit of table toppers, Liverpool, to King Power Stadium to face the high flying Leicester City, who sit second on the log.

Here are all matches for the day:

Thursday 26 December 2019

Spurs 13:30 Brighton

Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal

Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich

Chelsea 16:00 Southampton

Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham

Everton 16:00 Burnley

Sheffield Utd 16:00 Watford

Man Utd 18:30 Newcastle

Leicester 21:00 Liverpool

Friday 27 December 2019

Wolves 20:45 Man City

