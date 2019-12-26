See Premier League fixtures for today, tomorrow

Actions will continue in the Premier League today and we are up for some scintillating matches to spice up the Boxing Day.
Top of the fixtures today is the visit of table toppers, Liverpool, to King Power Stadium to face the high flying Leicester City, who sit second on the log.
Here are all matches for the day:
Thursday 26 December 2019
Spurs 13:30 Brighton
Bournemouth 16:00 Arsenal
Aston Villa 16:00 Norwich
Chelsea 16:00 Southampton
Crystal Palace 16:00 West Ham
Everton 16:00 Burnley
Sheffield Utd 16:00 Watford
Man Utd 18:30 Newcastle
Leicester 21:00 Liverpool
Friday 27 December 2019
Wolves 20:45 Man City