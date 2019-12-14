See Premier League fixtures for this weekend

ADVERTISEMENT

There are big matches in the Premier League this weekend with the top of it the potential cracker between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Here are the fixtures:

Saturday 14th December

Liverpool 1:30 Watford

Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United

Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth

Leicester City 16:00 Norwich City

Sheffield United 16:00 Aston Villa

Southampton 18:30 West Ham United

Sunday 15th December

Manchester United 15:00 Everton

Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur

Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City

Monday 16th December

Crystal Palace 20:45 Brighton and Hove Albion

