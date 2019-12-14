See Premier League fixtures for this weekend

Breaking News
Published Date

There are big matches in the Premier League this weekend with the top of it the potential cracker between Manchester City and Arsenal.

Here are the fixtures:

Saturday 14th December
Liverpool 1:30 Watford
Burnley 16:00 Newcastle United
Chelsea 16:00 Bournemouth
Leicester City 16:00 Norwich City
Sheffield United 16:00 Aston Villa
Southampton 18:30 West Ham United

Sunday 15th December
Manchester United 15:00 Everton
Wolverhampton Wanderers 15:00 Tottenham Hotspur
Arsenal 17:30 Manchester City

Monday 16th December
Crystal Palace 20:45 Brighton and Hove Albion

