See Premier League fixtures for this weekend

The Premier League matches are back this weekend and there are some potentially explosive fixtures on the card.

The defending champions, Manchester City will be up against the Champions League finalists, Tottenham Hotspur later today.

Also, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will host Leicester City after falling to Manchester United and Liverpool in the first week of the season.

Here are all the fixtures:

Saturday 17th August

Arsenal 12:30 Burnley

Aston Villa 15:00 Bournemouth

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 West Ham United

Everton 15:00 Watford

Norwich City 15:00 Newcastle United

Southampton 15:00 Liverpool

Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Sunday 18th August

Sheffield United 14:00 Crystal Palace

Chelsea 16:30 Leicester City

Monday 19th August

Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 Manchester United

