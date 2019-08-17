See Premier League fixtures for this weekend

The Premier League matches are back this weekend and there are some potentially explosive fixtures on the card.
The defending champions, Manchester City will be up against the Champions League finalists, Tottenham Hotspur later today.
Also, Frank Lampard’s Chelsea will host Leicester City after falling to Manchester United and Liverpool in the first week of the season.
Here are all the fixtures:
Saturday 17th August
Arsenal 12:30 Burnley
Aston Villa 15:00 Bournemouth
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 West Ham United
Everton 15:00 Watford
Norwich City 15:00 Newcastle United
Southampton 15:00 Liverpool
Manchester City 17:30 Tottenham Hotspur
Sunday 18th August
Sheffield United 14:00 Crystal Palace
Chelsea 16:30 Leicester City
Monday 19th August
Wolverhampton Wanderers 20:00 Manchester United
