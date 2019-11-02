See Premier League fixtures as Man City, Liverpool return to action

  1. Home
By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

After a busy midweek in Carabao Cup, the bigwigs are back to action in the Premier League this weekend.

Champions, Manchester City will be home to Southampton again after the duo squared up in the Carabao Cup midweek with the Citizens running home 3-1 winners.

Also, Manchester United will hope to continue their new form when they visit Bournemouth in the early kick off on Saturday.

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend:

November 2019
Saturday 2nd November

Bournemouth 12:30 Manchester United
Arsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers
Aston Villa 15:00 Liverpool
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Norwich City
Manchester City 15:00 Southampton
Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley
West Ham United 15:00 Newcastle United
Watford 17:30 Chelsea

Sunday 3rd November
Crystal Palace 14:00 Leicester City
Everton 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

