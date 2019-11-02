See Premier League fixtures as Man City, Liverpool return to action

ADVERTISEMENT

After a busy midweek in Carabao Cup, the bigwigs are back to action in the Premier League this weekend.

Champions, Manchester City will be home to Southampton again after the duo squared up in the Carabao Cup midweek with the Citizens running home 3-1 winners.

ADVERTISEMENT

Also, Manchester United will hope to continue their new form when they visit Bournemouth in the early kick off on Saturday.

Below is the full fixtures for the weekend:

November 2019

Saturday 2nd November

Bournemouth 12:30 Manchester United

Arsenal 15:00 Wolverhampton Wanderers

Aston Villa 15:00 Liverpool

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:00 Norwich City

Manchester City 15:00 Southampton

Sheffield United 15:00 Burnley

West Ham United 15:00 Newcastle United

Watford 17:30 Chelsea

Sunday 3rd November

Crystal Palace 14:00 Leicester City

Everton 16:30 Tottenham Hotspur

Related

NOMINATE AFRICAN OF THE YEAR 2019

Download Daily Trust News App