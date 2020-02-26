See opta statistics as Real Madrid set to ambush Manchester City

ADVERTISEMENT

Manchester City face Real Madrid in the Champions League Round of 16 tonight, with Pep Guardiola looking to continue his superb record at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Daily Trust has compiled all Opta statistics to help you understand what’s at stake tonight when the two giants do battle.

Here are the key statistics involving the duo:

Manchester City have never won against Real Madrid – they have faced each other four times, each occasion in the Champions League, with City losing their two away games at Santiago Bernabeu and drawing the other two at the Etihad.

Real Madrid have prevailed in their last four Champions League knockout ties against English opposition: 5-0 on aggregate v Tottenham (2010/11 quarter-finals), 3-2 v Manchester Utd (2012/13 round of 16), 1-0 v Manchester City (2015/16 semi-finals), 3-1 v Liverpool (2017/18 final)

Real Madrid have reached the knockout stages of the Champions League for the 23rd consecutive season, the longest run in the history of the tournament and a streak that began in 1997/98

Real Madrid have scored in each of their last 22 home games in the knockout stages of the Champions League; the last team to stop them from scoring were Pep Guardiola’s Barcelona in the 2010/11 semi-finals (0-2).

Manchester City are in the knockout stages of the Champions League for the seventh straight season, reaching at least the quarter-finals in three of the last four campaigns.

Manchester City have been knocked out in each of their three previous Champions league two-legged ties against Spanish clubs: 1-4 on aggregate v Barcelona (2013/14 round of 16), 1-3 v Barcelona (2014/15 round of 16), 0-1 v Real Madrid (2015/16 semis).

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling has scored 10 goals in his last 13 Champions League appearances, that’s one more goal than in his previous 34 matches in the competition (9). Only Lionel Messi (6) and Cristiano Ronaldo (5) scored more times than Sterling in last season’s knockout stages (4)

Zinedine Zidane has won all 12 Champions League ties he’s been involved in as Real Madrid manager (9 two-legged ties and 3 finals). He currently holds three Champions League trophies as manager, a joint-record alongside Bob Paisley and Carlo Ancelotti.

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is facing Real Madrid in a Champions League knockout tie for the third time, with a third different club – he won 3-1 on aggregate with Barcelona in the 2010/11 semi-finals and he lost 5-0 on aggregate with Bayern Munich in the 2013/14 semi-finals.

