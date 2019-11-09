See NiMET’s weather predictions for Abuja, Lagos, Kano, Taraba, Plateau tomorrow

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) has predicted sunny and hazy atmosphere over the northern region and some parts of Central states.

NiMet’s weather outlook on Saturday in Abuja, however, further predicted prospects of thunderstorms over the southern region.

The agency envisaged sunny and hazy conditions over Northern states throughout the forecast period with day and night temperatures to be 35 to 38 degree Celsius and 14 to 20 degree respectively.

” For Central states, partly cloudy to sunny conditions are expected over the region in the morning hours.

“There are chances of thunderstorm over Taraba and Lokoja axis in the afternoon/evening period with day and night temperatures to be 33 to 36 degree Celsius and 13 to 25 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

NiMet , however, predicted Jos temperature to be 18 to 26 degree Celsius.

According to the agency, cloudy conditions are expected over Southern states during the morning hours.

It further predicted thunderstorm over most part of the region as the day progresses with day and night temperatures of 28 to 34 degree Celsius and 21 to 25 degree Celsius respectively. (NAN)

