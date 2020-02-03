See NiMet’s predictions for Tuesday weather

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Meteorological Agency has predicted sunny and hazy conditions over the northern and the central states.

NiMet’s weather report released on Monday in Abuja further predicted partly cloudy conditions over the inland and coastal cities during the period of forecast.

” For northern states, sunny and hazy conditions are expected over the region through out the forecast period.

“Day and night temperatures are expected to be 31 degree Celsius to 36 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius respectively,” it said.

According to NiMet, sunny and hazy conditions are anticipated over the central states through out the forecast period.

It predicted day and night temperatures of the region to be 29 degree Centigrade to 37 degree Celsius and 10 degree Celsius to 21 degree Celsius respectively.

“For southern states, partly cloudy to cloudy condition is anticipated over the region during the morning hours and

Later in the day, there are chances of rain over places like Calabar, Eket and Port-Harcourt.

“Day and night temperatures expected to be 33 degree Celsius to 38 degree Celsius and 15 degree Celsius to 23 degree Celsius respectively,” it said. (NAN)

