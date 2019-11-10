See list of Nigerian Army senior officers promoted

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigerian Army Council on Saturday approved the promotion of senior officers to the next ranks of Major General and Brigadier General respectively.

In a statement from Army spokesman, Colonel Sagir Musa, on Sunday, he gave the names of the senior officers as follows:

THOSE PROMOTED TO MAJOR GENERAL are:

Brigadier General S. Idris, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General DC Onyemulu, Nigerian Armed Forces Resettlement Centre Oshodi Lagos; Brigadier General BO Sawyer, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier General GS Abdullahi, Defence Headquarters Abuja; Brigadier General IM Obot, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja. Brigadier General AL Lawal, Nigerian High Commission, Cairo Egypt; Brigadier General LA Adegboye, Headquarters 82 Division Enugu; Brigadier General AB Ibrahim, Army Headquarters Training and Operations; Brigadier General PB Fakroga, Headquarters Nigerian Army Women Corps; Brigadier General CK Nwosu, Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi; Brigadier General HI Bature, Headquarters Army Training and Doctrine Command, Minna Brigadier General AL Dusu, Defence Headquarters, Abuja; Brigadier General MA Masanawa, Ammunition Central Depot Agunu, Kachia; Brigadier General JA Ataguba, Land Forces Simulation Centre, Abuja; Brigadier General AE Attu, National Defence College, Abuja; Brigadier General BA Isandu, Nigerian Army Intelligence School, Lagos; Brigadier General SS Araoye, Command Engineering Depot Kaduna; Brigadier General MS Ahmed, SI List Nigerian Embassy Riyadh; Brigadier General GAT Ochigbano, Army Headquarters Department of Military Secretary; Brigadier General TA Lagbaja, Headquarters 2 Brigade Abak Uyo; Brigadier General LA Fejokwu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; Brigadier General PE Eromosele, National Defence College, Abuja. Brigadier General AM Alabi, Headquarters Theatre Command Operation LAFIYA DOLE Maiduguri; Brigadier General GO Adesina, Army Headquarters Department of Policy and Plans; Brigadier General MM Bunza, Nigerian Military School Zaria; Brigadier General AA Adesope, Directorate of Audit and Financial Management Office of the Chief of Army Staff; Brigadier General KI Muktar, Army Headquarters Department of Administration ‘Army’; Brigadier General OO Olatunde, Headquarters 35 Brigade, – (posthumous promotion). Brigadier General EA Ndagi, Office of the National Security Adviser; Brigadier General KO Aligbe, Defence Headquarters; Brigadier General UA Yusuf, African Standby Force ECOWAS Headquarters, Abuja; Brigadier General OC Ajunwa, Nigerian Embassy Brasilia; Brigadier General FO Omoigui, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; Brigadier General OA Akinyemi, Administrative Staff College of Nigeria, Badagry, Lagos, among others.

THOSE PROMOTED TO BRIGADIER GENERAL are:

BYD Sakaba, Defence Headquarters Abuja; AY Bwala, 302 Artillery Regiment Onitsha; AA Adekoya, Defence Intelligence Agency; NJ Edet Headquarters 81 Division, Lagos; EC Obi-Osang, Headquarters Nigerian Army Special Forces Command, Buni Yadi; AO Arogbofa, Headquarters 102 Division Equipment Support; S Nicodemus, Headquarters 6 Division Port Harcourt; WB Idris, 17 Brigade, Katsina; IO Olatunji, Headquarters 8 Division, Sokoto ST Audu, Headquarters 21 Brigade, Yola; UT Opuene, Headquarters Infantry Corps Centre, Jaji; MD Abumawashi, Headquarters Operation LAFIA DOLE, Maiduguri; LG Lepdung, Headquarters Infantry Corps, Jaji, Kaduna; AOD Okoro, Department of Administration ‘Army’; ASM Wase, Department of Training and Operations ‘Army’; AL Okpodu, Nigerian Army Aviation; S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; EO Ojo, Special Task Force, Operation SAFE HAVEN; JR Lar, 31 Artillery Brigade Garrison, Minna; SJA Ilori, Department of Army Transformation and Innovation NB Ebulue, Defence Intelligence Agency; KO Ukandu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration; AG Laka, Army War College, Abuja; EI Etuk, Multinational Joint Task Force N’Djamena; ME Onoja, 1 Military Intelligence Brigade, Kaduna; EI Okoro, Nigerian Army War College; MB Wabili, Nigerian Army Super Camp Benisheik; KE Chigbu, Army Headquarters Department of Training and Operations; SO Nwafor, 303 Artillery Regiment General Support I Otu, Headquarters 7 Division Maiduguri SO Adejimi, Headquarters 6 Division Supply and Transport; SD Makolo, Headquarters Department of Transformation and Innovation; VD Beryo, Headquarters Ordnance Corps; MO Erebulu, 2 Provost Group, Ibadan; A Idris, Directorate of Army Reserve Recruitment and Resettlement Rear; CA Ataki, Department of Policy and Plans ‘Army’; FO Omata, Special Task Force Operation SAFE HAVEN; CC Ogbu, Institute of Army Education; AE Owiriwa, 82 Division Ordnance Services; ROO Cole, Nigerian Army Ordnance Tailoring Factory Yaba, Lagos; TI Gusau, Nigerian Army Resource Centre, Abuja GC Nkenke, 8 Division Supply and Transport; M Galadima, Headquarters Nigerian Army Finance Corps Apapa, Lagos; M Auta, Nigerian Army University Biu; O Nwachukwu, Defence Headquarters Defence Information; I Ahmed, Nigerian Defence Academy Kaduna; S Nuhu, Army Headquarters Department of Administration AAW Hassan, Armed Forces Command and Staff College, among others.

