  3. See list of former ministers Buhari reappointed
See list of former ministers Buhari reappointed

By Dorcas Daniel Published Date
Muhammadu Buhari Osinbajo Dynamic Support Group

43 ministers have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buahri for his second tenure cabinet.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate.

Among the former  ministers, only 14 ministers made the list for reappointment.

See list below:

Mohammed Musa Bello
Chris Ngige
Adamu Adamu
Mustapha Baba Shehuri
Ogbonnaya Onu
Osagie Ehanire
Zainab Ahamed
Hadi Sirika
Abubakar Malami
Babatunde Fashola
Rotimi Amaechi
Suleiman Adamu
Geoffrey Onyeama
Lai Mohammed

