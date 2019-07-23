See list of former ministers Buhari reappointed

ADVERTISEMENT

43 ministers have been nominated by President Muhammadu Buahri for his second tenure cabinet.

The President of the Senate, Dr Ahmad Lawan read the list at the plenary of the Senate.

Among the former ministers, only 14 ministers made the list for reappointment.

See list below:

Mohammed Musa Bello

Chris Ngige

Adamu Adamu

Mustapha Baba Shehuri

Ogbonnaya Onu

Osagie Ehanire

Zainab Ahamed

Hadi Sirika

Abubakar Malami

Babatunde Fashola

Rotimi Amaechi

Suleiman Adamu

Geoffrey Onyeama

Lai Mohammed

