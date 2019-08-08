See list of commissioners in Imo state

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has assigned portfolios to the commissioners in the state.
Below is a list of the Commissioners and their portfolios :
1. Ministry of Justice – Ndukwe Nnawuchi
2. Ministry of Finance – Prof. Uche Uwaleke Ihitte Uboma
3. Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Entrepreneurship – Mr. John. Ekezie Okeahialam
4. Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources – Chief Emma Nworgu
5. Ministry of Health – Dr. Vin Udokwu
6. Ministry of Public Utilities – Hon. Chuma Nnaji
7. Ministry of Education – Prof. Mrs. Viola Adaku Onwuliri
8. Ministry of Works – Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme
9. Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning – Sir. Bon Unachukwu
10. Ministry of Youth & Social Development – Eronini Okechukwu Unaeze
11. Ministry of Environment – Hon. Tony Okere
12. Ministry of Information and Orientation – Barr. Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe
13. Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Groups Affairs – Chief Mrs. Nkeiru Ibekwe
14. Ministry of Tourism- Creative Arts and Culture – Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe
15. Ministry of Technology Development – Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu
16. Ministry of Transport – Engr. Sly Enwerem
17. Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning – Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor
18. Ministry of Housing – Mr Nicholas Anayo Amaefule
