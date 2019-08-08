See list of commissioners in Imo state

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Emeka Ihedioha of Imo state has assigned portfolios to the commissioners in the state.

Below is a list of the Commissioners and their portfolios :

1. Ministry of Justice – Ndukwe Nnawuchi

2. Ministry of Finance – Prof. Uche Uwaleke Ihitte Uboma

3. Ministry of Commerce, Industry & Entrepreneurship – Mr. John. Ekezie Okeahialam

4. Ministry of Agriculture & Natural Resources – Chief Emma Nworgu

5. Ministry of Health – Dr. Vin Udokwu

6. Ministry of Public Utilities – Hon. Chuma Nnaji

7. Ministry of Education – Prof. Mrs. Viola Adaku Onwuliri

8. Ministry of Works – Engr. Benjamin Ekwueme

9. Ministry of Lands, Survey and Physical Planning – Sir. Bon Unachukwu

10. Ministry of Youth & Social Development – Eronini Okechukwu Unaeze

11. Ministry of Environment – Hon. Tony Okere

12. Ministry of Information and Orientation – Barr. Emeka Felix Ebiliekwe

13. Ministry of Gender and Vulnerable Groups Affairs – Chief Mrs. Nkeiru Ibekwe

14. Ministry of Tourism- Creative Arts and Culture – Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe

15. Ministry of Technology Development – Mr. Meekam Mgbenwelu

16. Ministry of Transport – Engr. Sly Enwerem

17. Ministry of Budget & Economic Planning – Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor

18. Ministry of Housing – Mr Nicholas Anayo Amaefule

