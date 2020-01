See Kogi’s new commissioners and their portfolios

ADVERTISEMENT

Kogi state governor, Yahaya Bello, recently approved the appointment of 17 new commissioners into the State Executive Council.

Below are their names and portfolios:

Muhammed Sani Ibrahim, SAN – Attorney General, and Commissioner for Justice Asiru Asiwaju Idris – Commissioner for Finance, Budget and Economic Planning Saka Haruna – Commissioner for Health Abdulsalam Ozigi Deedat – Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs Daniel Oneal Ejigbo – Commissioner for Rural Development Abubakar Sadiq Ohere – Commissioner for Works and Housing Kingsley Olorunfemi Fanwo – Commissioner for Information David Apeh – Commissioner for Agriculture Wemi Jones Ojo – Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology Omofaiye Adewale – Commissioner for Environment Isah Idachaba – Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Joseph Baron Okwoli – Commissioner for Transportation Gabriel Yunusa Olofu – Commissioner for Commerce and Industry Fatima Kabir Buba – Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development Abdulmumin Danga – Commissioner for Water Resources Idris Musa – Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Abubakar Bashir Mohammed – Commissioner for Solid Minerals and Natural Resources

Meanwhile, the state governor has also appointed Nasiru Ohiani as the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). Ohiani replaced Abdulmumin Okara as the SDGs boss.

The former Director General Protocol, Dr Gabriel Ottah was redeployed as Special Adviser, Education, Science and Technology.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

ADVERTISEMENT SURULERE MAN REVEALS NEW HERBAL SOLUTION THAT REVERSES WEAK ERECTION AND HELPS LAST UPTO 48 MINUTES IN BED WITH NO SIDE EFFECTS

Related

Download Daily Trust News App