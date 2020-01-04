See English FA Cup third round fixtures

ADVERTISEMENT

The English FA Cup is back and big wigs will be trading tackles with clubs from the Championship, League 1 and 2 with a lot of surprises expected.

Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City, Tottenham are top Premier League giants expected to easily blow their opponents away in this round.

Here are the fixtures:

January 2020

Saturday 4th January

Birmingham City 12:31 Blackburn Rovers

Bristol City 12:31 Shrewsbury Town

Burnley 12:31 Peterborough United

Millwall 12:31 Newport County AFC

Rochdale 12:31 Newcastle United

Rotherham United 12:31 Hull City

Brentford 15:01 Stoke City

Brighton and Hove Albion 15:01 Sheffield Wednesday

Cardiff City 15:01 Carlisle United

Fulham 15:01 Aston Villa

Oxford United 15:01 Hartlepool United

Preston North End 15:01 Norwich City

Reading 15:01 Blackpool

Southampton 15:01 Huddersfield Town

Watford 15:01 Tranmere Rovers

Bournemouth 17:31 Luton Town

Fleetwood Town 17:31 Portsmouth

Leicester City 17:31 Wigan Athletic

Manchester City 17:31 Port Vale

Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:31 Manchester United

Sunday 5th January

Bristol Rovers 14:01 Coventry City

Burton Albion 14:01 Northampton Town

Charlton Athletic 14:01 West Bromwich Albion

Chelsea 14:01 Nottingham Forest

Crewe Alexandra 14:01 Barnsley

Crystal Palace 14:01 Derby County

Middlesbrough 14:01 Tottenham Hotspur

Queens Park Rangers 14:01 Swansea City

Sheffield United 14:01 AFC Fylde

Liverpool 16:01 Everton

Gillingham 18:16 West Ham United

Monday 6th January

Arsenal 19:56 Leeds United

