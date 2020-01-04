See English FA Cup third round fixtures

The English FA Cup is back and big wigs will be trading tackles with clubs from the Championship, League 1 and 2 with a lot of surprises expected.
Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United, Leicester City, Tottenham are top Premier League giants expected to easily blow their opponents away in this round.
Here are the fixtures:
January 2020
Saturday 4th January
Birmingham City 12:31 Blackburn Rovers
Bristol City 12:31 Shrewsbury Town
Burnley 12:31 Peterborough United
Millwall 12:31 Newport County AFC
Rochdale 12:31 Newcastle United
Rotherham United 12:31 Hull City
Brentford 15:01 Stoke City
Brighton and Hove Albion 15:01 Sheffield Wednesday
Cardiff City 15:01 Carlisle United
Fulham 15:01 Aston Villa
Oxford United 15:01 Hartlepool United
Preston North End 15:01 Norwich City
Reading 15:01 Blackpool
Southampton 15:01 Huddersfield Town
Watford 15:01 Tranmere Rovers
Bournemouth 17:31 Luton Town
Fleetwood Town 17:31 Portsmouth
Leicester City 17:31 Wigan Athletic
Manchester City 17:31 Port Vale
Wolverhampton Wanderers 17:31 Manchester United
Sunday 5th January
Bristol Rovers 14:01 Coventry City
Burton Albion 14:01 Northampton Town
Charlton Athletic 14:01 West Bromwich Albion
Chelsea 14:01 Nottingham Forest
Crewe Alexandra 14:01 Barnsley
Crystal Palace 14:01 Derby County
Middlesbrough 14:01 Tottenham Hotspur
Queens Park Rangers 14:01 Swansea City
Sheffield United 14:01 AFC Fylde
Liverpool 16:01 Everton
Gillingham 18:16 West Ham United
Monday 6th January
Arsenal 19:56 Leeds United