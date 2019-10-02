See Champions League fixtures for today

The Match Day 2 encounters of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League continue today after an entertaining day yesterday in the Europe’s elite football competition.
Bayern Munich whitewashed Tottenham Hotspur yesterday with the German side racking up a clinical 7-2 win.
Tonight, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will lead Lille against compatriots; Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori when the French side host Chelsea.
Also, Barcelona will host high flying Inter Milan at the Camp Nou in one of the fixtures.
Here are the full fixtures:
Genk 17:55 Napoli
Slavia Prague 17:55 Borussia Dortmund
Barcelona 20:00 Inter Milan
Lille 20:00 Chelsea
Liverpool 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg
RB Leipzig 20:00 Lyon
Valencia 20:00 Ajax
Zenit St. Petersburg 20:00 Benfica