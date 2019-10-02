  1. Home
See Champions League fixtures for today

By Joshua Odeyemi Published Date

The Match Day 2 encounters of the 2019/2020 UEFA Champions League continue today after an entertaining day yesterday in the Europe’s elite football competition.

Bayern Munich whitewashed Tottenham Hotspur yesterday with the German side racking up a clinical 7-2 win.

Tonight, Nigeria’s Victor Osimhen will lead Lille against compatriots; Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori when the French side host Chelsea.

Also, Barcelona will host high flying Inter Milan at the Camp Nou in one of the fixtures.

Here are the full fixtures:

Genk 17:55 Napoli

Slavia Prague 17:55 Borussia Dortmund

Barcelona 20:00 Inter Milan

Lille 20:00 Chelsea

Liverpool 20:00 Red Bull Salzburg

RB Leipzig 20:00 Lyon

Valencia 20:00 Ajax

Zenit St. Petersburg 20:00 Benfica

