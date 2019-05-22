Security Tribunal will increase investors’ confidence — FG

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said the presence of Investment and Security Tribunals (IST) will enhance the confidence of foreign investors in the country’s capital market and financial sector.

Ahmed made the remark at the formal unveiling of the new Lagos zonal office of IST yesterday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The minister said: “The capital market holds the potentials for growth and any effort to facilitate the adjudication of issues in the capital market will accelerate that growth.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of IST, Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Akoh said: “ The relevance and desirability of the investments and securities tribunal in our capital market ecosystem, no doubt underpins the dire need of provision of the needed infrastructures for its smooth operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Unfortunately paucity of funds over the years has served to make this a mere wishful thinking thus explain why the occasion is dear to our hearts at the tribunal.”

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App