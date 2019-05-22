Security Tribunal will increase investors’ confidence — FG

  1. Home
By Sunday Michael Ogwu, Lagos Published Date
Minister of Finance, Hajia Zaynab Ahmed

The Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, has said the presence of Investment and Security Tribunals (IST) will enhance the confidence of foreign investors in the country’s capital market and financial sector.

Ahmed made the remark at the formal unveiling of the new Lagos zonal office of IST yesterday.

The minister said: “The capital  market holds the potentials  for growth and any effort to facilitate the adjudication of issues in the capital market will  accelerate that growth.”

Also speaking at the event, the Chairman of IST, Siaka Isaiah Idoko-Akoh said: “ The relevance and desirability of the  investments and securities tribunal in our capital market ecosystem, no doubt underpins the dire need of  provision of the needed infrastructures for its smooth operations.

“Unfortunately paucity of funds over the years has served to make this a mere wishful thinking thus explain why the occasion is dear to our hearts at the tribunal.”

