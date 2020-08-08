Security tops agenda as Northeast governors meet in Maiduguri

ADVERTISEMENT

Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe states are meeting in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital with security topping the agenda of their discussion.

The meeting was a follow up to the one first held in March in Gombe, which was hosted by Governor Inuwa Yahaya.

The opening ceremony was held at the Government House in Maiduguri after which the Governors went into closed session.

Present were; governors of Adamawa, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri; Bauchi, Bala Mohammed and Gombe, Mohammed Inuwa Yahaya.

Taraba and Yobe were represented by deputy governors.

Zulum, in his remarks, laid emphasis on security challenges facing the region, problems of unemployment, over dependence on federal allocation and how to move the region forward.

The governors also listened to presentations from the Northeast Development Commission (NEDC), Lafarge, Ashaka, NNPC, Police and the Nigerian Army.

Before the meeting, a technical committee comprising secretaries of governments from the six states and focal persons from the NEDC had deliberated for four days to come up with an agenda.

The team, chaired by the SSG, Gombe state, Professor Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi, met governor Zulum to brief him ahead of the meeting.

