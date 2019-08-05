Security teargas “RevolutionNow” protesters, barricade National Stadium

Breaking News
By Nurudeen Oyewole, Lagos Published Date
A combined team of soldiers and officers of the Nigerian Police fired canisters to disperse groups of protesters who had converged at the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos on Monday to commence what was tagged, “RevolutionNow” protest.
Daily Trust correspondent who was at the scene of the rally observed that the protesters, many of whom are students and members of different civil rights groups had started trickling to the venue of the rally as early as 7am.
However, at the arrival of security operatives, canisters were fired andsome of the protesters took to their heels. Some others were also arrested.

