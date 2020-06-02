Security task force flags off Operation ACCORD against bandits

ADVERTISEMENT

Operation Safe Haven (OPSH), a multi-security task force maintaining peace and harmony in Plateau and some parts of Bauchi and Kaduna states, has flagged off Operation ACCORD to contain the possible infiltration of fleeing bandits into its Joint Area of Operation from the North West.

The Nigerian Army Headquarters (DHQ) had flagged off operation ACCORD to neutralise and destroy all banditry and militia group activities in the North West and North Central zones of the country.

The OPSH’s commander, Major General Chukwuema Okonko, while flagging off the command’s operation at Forward Operational Base in Sanga LGA of Kaduna State, said: “Operation ACCORD is being replicated for synergy of effort to simultaneously conduct same operation within OPSH Joint Operational Areas from 1st to 30th of June to block the infiltration by the fleeing bandits into the command’s operational areas.”

General Okonko, who also said the operation would be concurrently conducted with operation Whirl Stroke and troops of the HQ CAR Lokoja, added that it would help identify bandits and criminal hideouts and neutralise them.

He said: “Look for them and clear them so as to allow people go about their normal activities in the general areas.

“We want result and we will support you.”

He said Sanga LGA was chosen as venue for the flagging off of the operation because of criminal activities being perpetrated by bandits around the area.

