Security situation in Ondo worrisome, disturbing – UPN

The Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) in Ondo State has described the security situation of the state as worrisome and disturbing.

Consequently, the party has urged Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State to strengthen the security apparatus to ensure safety of lives and properties in the state.

The state Chairman of UPN, Mr Rotimi Boboye, stated this while speaking shortly after the party’s state working committee meeting on Saturday, in Akure.

“We had a meeting today to review the political situation in our dear state and how UPN could be moved forward.

“We also talked about the worrisome security situation in the state, especially in Akure, the state capital.

“There is a place called Ijoka in Akure metropolis where bandits do carry out their nefarious activities without being checked.

“Just this week, a professor from one of the state-owned universities was kidnapped and his dead body was later found. Up till now, nobody has been arrested,” he stated.

According to him, there is no guarantee of safety for the people of the state, adding that provision of security is one of constitutional obligations of any governor.

“There are security votes for governors, but we don’t know how judiciously are they being spent by them. If they are being judiciously spent, we believe that security lapses would have been taken care of in the country.

“So, we want to appeal to the governor to address the issue of insecurity and increase his efforts so that people can sleep with two eyes closed,” Boboye said.

He also decried what he called the act of favourism in the running of state affairs by the governor and urged him to carry all sections of the state along in the scheme of things, saying “a governor belongs to all in the state.”

Similarly, Mr Success Omopekun, the state Deputy Chairman of UPN, said that a good political party should give priority attention to the lives and properties of the people.

Omopekun attributed the cause of ‘high rate of crime’ in the state to what he called the inability government to empower the youth.

“If youths are empowered economically, they will not engage in criminal activities, as they will not find them attractive,” he said.

He added that part of UPN’s manifestoes was to provide an enabling environment for investment.

Mr Adedoyin Irewole, the party’s Youth Leader in the state, also called on the state government to devise means of survival rather than relying on monthly federal allocation.

Irewole said that no society could be successful without its youths being meaningfully engaged.

However, Mr Donald Ojogo, the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, who spoke with NAN on the telephone, said “whoever does not see the positive impacts of the current government is not being sincere.

“Going by the giant strides which the governor is making in the state, if anybody says he cannot see it, then we cannot glorify such people,” he said. (NAN)

