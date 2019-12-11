Breaking News
Security personnel infringing on Nigerians’ rights — NHRC

The Executive Secretary of the National Human Rights’ Commission, Tony Ojukwu, says security personnel are infringing on citizens’ rights.

Speaking yesterday in Abuja during the commemoration of the 2019 International Human Rights Day, he said this was hindering the progress made in the human rights records.

He noted that the commission had set up a high-powered investigation panel to look into the increasing issue of Sexual and Gender Based Violence in the country. Senator Shehu Sani  alleged that Buhari’s government had disobeyed several court orders and disrespected the rule of law.

