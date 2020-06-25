Security personnel, 6 others killed as bandits attack Katsina villages

ADVERTISEMENT

A security personnel alongside six villagers have been killed Thursday morning when bandits attacked two villages in Danmusa Local government area of Katsina State.

Three persons were reportedly killed each at Kanga and Kanawa villages.

A security personnel was said to have lost his life when his team was ambushed by the bandits during a rescue mission to the villages.

Scores of residents were injured during the attack with two pregnant women hospitalised with bullet wounds at Danmusa General hospital.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman of the state’s police command, SP Gambo Isah, said, at about 2am, the bandits attacked the villages, killing six persons with five others injured.

“They are over 100 in numbers, as we are reaching out for support from our base at Maidabino, they ambushed our team, killing one security personnel”

“We have redeployed more personnel to the area to enhance security and arrest the perpetrators,” he added

