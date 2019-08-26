Security organisation wants government collaboration to fight insecurity

ADVERTISEMENT

A community based security organisation, Hunters Group of Nigeria, HGN, is to collaborate with Federal and State Governments towards strengthening security of lives and property at the grassroots.

The Commandant General of the Organisation, Mr Joshua Osatimehin made this known while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

Mr Osatimehin said the collaboration became necessary to combat insecurity and reduce the loss of lives and property due to activities of bandits, kidnappers and killer herdsmen across the country.

According to him, the Organisation had already complimenting the efforts of Ondo, Borno, Rivers and Imo State governments in the fight against insecurity in the States.

He particularly commended the Governor of Ondo State, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu and his counterpart in Borno State for the provision of logistics and operational vehicles to the Group to enhance security surveillance in forests across the States.

Mr Osatimehin said the Organisation would also partner with the six Area Councils in the Federal Capital Territory on ways of strengthening the existing security in the Territory. T

The Commandant General who expressed concern on the state of security across the country, explained that effective community security remained the way out of the situation.

