Security operatives intercept military hardware in Adamawa

ADVERTISEMENT

A joint security patrol team has intercepted six Mine Resistant Military Vehicles at the Nigeria-Cameroon border in Adamawa State.

Security sources told Daily Trust on Sunday that the heavy military hardware were intercepted at Konkol, a border village in Maiha Local Government Area.

ADVERTISEMENT

A source, who did not want his identity revealed because he was not authourised to talk to the press said the equipment were currently in the custody of the Nigeria Customs Service in Adamawa.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have the six mine resistant equipment at our area command office in Yola, but I cannot be quoted. You may wish to contact the Customs Public Relations Officer in Abuja, you will be furnished with more information,” the source said.

Another source indicated that the military had initiated an investigation into the matter.

The Area Controller of Customs in Adamawa/Taraba Command, Kamardeen Olumoh, did not pick calls put through to him by our correspondent on the issue. He also did not respond to text messages sent to him.

The military spokesman at the 23 Armoured Brigade in Yola, Major Ademola Adegoke, refused to comment on the development.

Maiha is one of the seven local government areas controlled by Boko Haram between 2014 and 2015 before the territory was liberated in 2015.

According to a Premium Times report, the Army could not immediately verify the ownership of the equipment, where they were being shipped from and their destination.

The publication said the equipment were intercepted during the week and that the Commander of 23 Armoured Brigade, S.G. Mohammed, handed over the vehicles to the Comptroller of Customs in charge of Adamawa and Taraba, Olumoh Kamaldeen, at a ceremony in Konkol, yesterday.

It said it was not immediately clear whether suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.

Related

Dear Esteemed reader,

As part of our drive to keep improving the content of our newspaper, we are conducting a readership survey to enable us serve you better.

Kindly take two minutes of your time to fill in this questionnaire.

Thank you for your time. Click here to begin

Download Daily Trust News App