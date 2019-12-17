Security operatives deployed to Zamfara schools

ADVERTISEMENT

The Zamfara State Government has deployed security operatives to guard and provide vigilance in all schools in the state.

This, according to the Commissioner for Security and Home Affairs, Abubakar Dauran, is to restore effective teaching and learning where the safety and protection of schools would be guaranteed, especially for the girl-child.

ADVERTISEMENT

The commissioner, represented by Director, Security and Home Affairs, Musa Liman Shinkafi, said the violence in the state significantly affected the delivery of education.

ADVERTISEMENT HOW OVER 5000 NIGERIA MEN HAVE PERMANENTLY OVERCOME TERRIBLE BEDROOM PERFORMANCE DUE TO THIS RECENT BRILLIANT DISCOVERY BY MEDICAL CONSULTANTS

He said this in Abuja yesterday at a stakeholders’ forum on “Responding to the Challenges of Rural Violence and Insecurity in Zamfara State”, organised by the Pastoral Resolve, Search for Common Ground, Nextier and the Centre for Democratic Development, Research and Training and the French Embassy.

He said the state government had evolved a pragmatic initiative to enhance the capacity for generating intelligence information relating to the activities of criminal elements.

He said the government had also completed installation of radio messages across the 14 local government headquarters with the control room at the Government House and other offices of senior government functionaries to receive early warning signals for effective response.

The commissioner said this had provided enhanced capacity that was enabling more effective prevention of criminal activities in the state.

He also said that there was no going back on the state government’s revocation of inappropriate farmlands allocated to individuals and groups since 1999.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App