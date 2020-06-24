Security operatives arrest alleged rapists in Nasarawa, Anambra

ADVERTISEMENT

Security operatives have arrested two men for allegedly raping two girls in Nasarawa and Anambra states.

A 27-year-old Ahmadu Yaro, who was alleged to have raped a three months old girl in Adogi village in Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa state, was arrested by the Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

The Commandant of Nasarawa State Command of the NSCDC, Mahmud Gidado Fari, said: “We have tracked and arrested the alleged 27-year-old rapist, Ahmadu Yaro.

“He is presently in the custody for allegedly raping a three months old baby in Adogi village of Lafia Local Government Area of Nasarawa State.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dear our valued reader, we would like to hear your view about a membership club that we plan to launch. Kindly help us fill this survey.

“The suspect would be arraigned in court at the conclusion of investigation”, he said.

Ahmadu Yaro has confessed to the crime by accepting that he had raped five other victims in the village.

The NSCDC Commandant said that the suspect was arrested two years ago by the community for the same offence but was, however, left off the hook without the involvement of security agencies.

Similarly, the Anambra State Police Command has arrested another man for defiling a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect, Ikechukwu Okoli, 22 years old, is a native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North Local Government Area but resides at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North Local Government Area of the State.

He was arrested by the police after a tip off.

Confirming the arrest in a statement on Wednesday, the command’s spokesman, SP Haruna Mohammed, said; “on the 22/6/2020 at about 3:pm following a tip off, Police operatives attached to Isiuwulu Division arrested one Ikechukwu Okoli ‘m’ aged 22 years, native of Ndilionwu village in Orumba North LGA but reside at Uzoegwu Street Nkpor in Idemili North LGA of Anambra State.”

According to Mohammed, the suspect had, on the same date, allegedly defiled a ten-year-old girl in his room.

“Scene was visited by police detectives and victim taken to the hospital for medical examination where laceration of her hymen was confirmed.

He said the Commissioner of Police, CP John B. Abang, had directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department, Awka for discreet investigation after which the suspect would be charged to court for prosecution.

Related

Download Daily Trust News App