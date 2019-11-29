Security operatives aided pre-election violence in Bayelsa – Gov Dickson

ADVERTISEMENT

Governor Seriake Dickson of Bayelsa has accused the security operatives deployed to ensure peaceful conduct of the poll of aiding and abetting violence that characterised the governorship election in part of the state.

He stated this while inaugurating a 6-member panel to investigate the pre-and post election violence in Nembe local government area and other parts of the state which witnessed violence during and after the poll.

The governor claimed that the thugs were allowed to have their field day, by unleashing terror on the campaign train of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without any resistance from the security personnel.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Fidelis Soriwei, quoted the governor, condemning the act while inaugurating the panel on Friday in Yenagoa.

He lamented that the armed militia men shot and mowed down PDP members and other innocent bystanders indiscriminately with no resistance from security forces who looked the other way.

He said it is the first time in the political history of the state that a campaign rally would be ambushed and party members mowed down in an unprovoked situation.

He wondered why after two weeks, the assailants and their sponsors have not been arrested and prosecuted while commiserating with the families of those who died in the attack including the Outside Broadcast van driver of the state-owned radio station, Simon Onu.

He accused the security operatives particularly the Army of aiding and abetting criminality during the last election.

The governor submitted that the governorship election fell short of the global standard of free, fair and credible election.

He said: “The Nigerian state has outsourced our territories in Bayelsa to criminals and warlords and the state is actually at a turning point.

“Nembe leaders need to know that they have set a record. Members of the opposition parties, particularly APC have been going round without any molestation and attack. However, it is sad to note that members of the same party now turned around in Nembe to unleash violence on the campaign train of the PDP,” he said

The panel has as its chairman, a retired Commissioner of Police, Akpoebi Agberebi, Arch Bishop Jacob Akpiri, and representatives from the Department of State Services and State Public Prosecution.

