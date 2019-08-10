Security: Miyetti Allah to close down Fulani settlements, markets in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

The Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, Enugu State branch, said it would close down all Fulani Settlements, live stock and perishable goods markets in Enugu State for a serious sensitization exercise.

Addressing newsmen during a press conference, held after their meeting where they reviewed the security situation in the state at FILBON Hotel, New Haven, Enugu on Saturday, MACBAN said the sensitization tour became necessary to enable them separate the wheat from the chaff and ensure that criminal elements did not penetrate their camp.

Chairman of MACBAN in the Southeast, Alhaji Gidado Saddiki, who read their resolution, said: “We want to tell our people that they should be mindful of what they do so that they do not allow criminal elements to penetrate their camp”

He further said: “In this connection, we are embarking on sensitization tour of all livestock and perishable goods markets and every Fulani settlements in Enugu State between Wednesday, August 14 and Thursday, August 15, 2019.

“We wish to state that during this sensitization exercise, all livestocks and perishable goods markets will be closed down either in cattle markets, Fulani settlements or wherever they exist throughout Enugu State.”

The resolution was signed by Sarki A. Y. Sambo, Baba Ali, Alhaji Gidado Siddiki, Ahmed Yahaya, Alhaji Danladi Abubakar, Ahmed Khalia, Umar Madu Aji, Alhaji Tijani Yunusa, Kaka Madu Waziri and others.

He said that various security agencies such as police and DSS would provide the groups with adequate security during the sensitization exercise.

