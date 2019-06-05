Security men charged with stealing 34 executive chairs

ADVERTISEMENT

Seven security men have been dragged before an Igbosere chief Magistrate court, for allegedly stealing 34 executive chairs property of Fidelity Bank.

The suspects are James Akpan, 38, Edward Ogbang, 32, Eno Akpan, 40, Nwogwu Anthony, 33, Uzoro Francis, 42, Abubakar Isa, 46 and 38 year-old Saheed Akinwale.

The police alleged that as agents of Trans-world security systems limited, the stolen executive chairs were entrusted to the suspects jointly.

They were employed by Trans-world security systems limited and were deployed to work at Fidelity Bank Plc, Kofo Abayomi Street, Victoria Island Lagos.

According to the police, the suspects conspired together to commit felony to wit stealing, contrary to Section 411 of the criminal law of Lagos State 2015.

It was alleged that the 34 executive chairs were valued at N5,533,000.

They pleaded not guilty and were admitted to bail.

No date has been fixed for their trial.

