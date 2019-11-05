Security: IGP launches N720m vehicles donated by Yobe govt

ADVERTISEMENT

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu yesterday launched a new security initiative of the Yobe State Government code-named ‘Haba Maza Squad’ to tackle insecurity.

He launched 30 new Toyota Hilux vehicles donated to the police and other security agencies provided by the state government at the cost of N720m.

The IGP also launched a new one-storey HQ building provided by the state government for the Haba Maza Squad.

He said Governor Mai Mala Buni. apart from giving effect to the provision of the constitution that security and welfare of the people shall be the primary purpose of government, had also demonstrated his determination to prioritise security in Yobe State.

“By so doing, a worthy phase in security management has been set and it is my hope that the other state governors across the country in general and in the northeast geo-political zone in particular shall emulate this commendable initiative”, Adamu said.

He said the operational vehicles donated would be fully deployed to enhance security across Yobe State.

Adamu also commended Buni for the fully furnished one-storey building donated, saying. “in most police commands where we have office accommodation, we do have a challenge with residential accommodation.”

Buni said the vehicles were donated to help the security agencies to secure lives and property more effectively.

“As we move to a post-insurgency era, we also face emergent and continuing security challenges, such as incidences of rape, kidnapping, homicide, and conflict between farmers and pastoralists. It is clear – we cannot make meaningful socio-economic progress while these security challenges persist. We have to confront them.

“It is for this reason that we thought it was necessary to work together with the Nigerian Police to set up a rapid response squad that could deploy anywhere in the state to tackle these challenges and threats. We are naming this rapid response squad as Haba Maza Squad.

“We know that the officers and men of the Nigerian Police and other security agencies are gallant men and women who are working so hard. Haba Maza is a mantra that charges them to surge forward and to go after criminals relentlessly”, he said.

