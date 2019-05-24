Security guard docked for allegedly stealing electrical cable

ADVERTISEMENT

The police on Friday arraigned a security guard, Michael Adekunle, in a Kado Grade I Area Court, Abuja, for allegedly stealing 10 rolls of electrical cable valued at N120,000.

Adekunle, a staff of August Eye Security Ltd, Abuja, is charged with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, Ijeoma Ukagha, told the court that one Noah Taiwo of same address, reported the matter at the Utako Police Station, Abuja, on May 15.

The prosecutor said that the defendant who was seconded to Vita Construction Company, Jabi, Abuja as a security guard, while on duty stole 10 rolls of electrical cable from the company.

Ukagha said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The judge, Inuwa Maiwada, admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N150, 000, with one surety in like sum.

He adjourned the case until June 24 for hearing. (NAN)

