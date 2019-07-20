Security Breach: FAAN identifies intruder as Usman Adamu from Niger Republic

ADVERTISEMENT

The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, has identified the intruder who ran towards the Azman Air aircraft that was holding for takeoff on Friday.

The Managing Director of the Authority, Captain Hamisu Yadudu made the disclosure, according to a statement from FAAN, while addressing a press conference at Mallam Aminu Kano International Airport (MAKIA) in Kano.

He identified the man as Usman Adamu from Niger Republic.

Yadudu assured travellers and airport users that new measures were already being put in place to enhance security at the nation’s airports.

He said the runway incursion was a security breach which responsibility the authority had accepted.

The MD noted that the suspect had been handed over to the Nigerian Police Force for further interrogation.

Stating that the Authority took full responsibility for the breach, Capt Yadudu noted that the Federal Government, through the Ministry of Transport and former Minister of State, Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika had awarded contracts for perimeter fences at the airports, including detection devices and CCTV cameras with infrared capacity for night operations.

He added that plans were also underway to erect observation towers this year, so as to enable proper monitor and coverage of the airport.

