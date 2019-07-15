Security architecture has collapsed, says ex-Police boss

ADVERTISEMENT

A retired Assistant Inspector General of Police, Ambrose Aisabor, on Monday declared that “the security architecture in Nigeria has collapsed completely”.

He blamed the development on what he called sabotage by junior officers and incompetence on the part of the security chiefs, saying security appointments in Nigeria were not based on merit.

In a chat with our correspondent, the security analyst said the service chiefs have overstayed in their respective offices, saying the President should have removed them long ago.

According to him, the security chiefs have run out of ideas and strategies to tackle the myriads of security challenges facing the country.

“The earlier they are shown the way out the better”, he said, adding their junior officers are discontented “because they have refused to go”.

He said the Nigeria Police Force which is supposed to be the lead security agency in internal security is currently under-staffed and under-funded.

The ex-Police boss urged the Federal Government to wake up from its “slumber, helplessness and docility.”

He called for a national conference on security even as he attributed the insecurity to unemployment in the country, stressing the need for massive job creation.

He also advocated for proper coordination among the security agencies in the country, saying despite the multiplicity of agencies, the insecurity is getting worse by the day.

He also disagreed with the assertion of former Lagos Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu over his statement that killings in the country were being exploited by politicians, saying Tinubu’s statement was “unfortunate”.

