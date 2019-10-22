Security agents raid another rehab centre in Kaduna, arrest four teachers

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, on Tuesday, raided another rehabilitation home in Zaria, Kaduna State.

The Corps evacuated 11 inmates and arrested four teachers, it was learnt.

Daily Trust also gathered that the raid was carried out around 8:am on Tuesday.

A Deputy Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Nnegha Onyema, paraded the inmates alongside their teachers after the raid.

Security agents have been clamping down on unregistered rehabilitation centres recently and 147 inmates were rescued last week at a rehabilitation centre in Kaduna.

Details later.

