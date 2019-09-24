‘Security agents cause gridlock on Nyanya-Keffi road’

  1. Home
The newly constituted Chairman of the FCT ministerial taskforce, Mr Ikharo Attah, has attributed the perennial traffic jam on the Nyanya-Keffi road to recalcitrant attitude of some security agents.

He said under the guise of espirit de corps they allegedly violate traffic rules and regulations.

Mr. Attah, while speaking with newsmen in Abuja on Saturday, noted that some of the security agents who ply the Nyanya-Keffi with their convoys have no regard for traffic rules and regulations.

He said “the spirit of the espirit de corps does not amount to a violation of traffic rules. “

He regretted that the traffic jam being experienced on the Nyanya-Keffi road was caused by some of the military and paramilitary agents, whom he said preferred to always drive against the traffic.

He said that the free flow of traffic along the route cannot be achieved if some of the uniform men continue to disobey traffic rules and regulations.

“The uniformed men should stop driving against traffic because of their position, if they refuse to obey the traffic rules, we will treat them as civilians, “ he warned.

He added “we know that security personnel can only drive against traffic when there are special issues.”

 

