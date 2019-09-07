Security agencies re-strategise to tackle insecurity in Enugu

ADVERTISEMENT

Security agencies in Enugu State are devising new ways of dealing with growing insecurity in Awgu axis within Awgu Local Government Area of the state.

The new Commissioner of Police in Enugu State, Mr Ahmed Abdurrahman, made this known after leading heads of security agencies to on-the-spot assessment of black spots within Awgu on Saturday.

The communities in the Agwu axis visited by the joint security team were; Isu Awaa, Ihe, Agbogugu, Agbudu and Ozalla – rural communities that had witnessed repeated abductions and a wave of murder in the past two months.

According to Abdurrahman, the assessment was to allow the joint security agencies in the state to know the best way to deploy its new strategies to ensure the safety of lives and property in Awgu axis and the entire state.

He explained that the joint security committee had agreed to deploy more men on ground and have an extensive 24 hours patrol each day within communities and major roads in Awgu axis of the state.

He said: “We are already on our toes, and we will not allow criminality and banditry to continue in this axis of the state.

“We are here to re-assure the people of the state, especially the people living within this axis that we will make their environment safe and secured for them to continue to carry out their legitimate businesses unhindered.”

He also called on the locals and leaders of the community to be free to give security agencies prompt information concerning suspicious persons, movements and objects within their neighbourhoods.

According to him, “Because this evil people are not spirits, most of them live among us in our neighbourhoods. We know them and revealing things about them to the security agencies will go a long way to ensure the safety of all.

“Again, once you see a new face, try to follow the person to know him/her the more and where he or she is living in your neighbourhood.

“If you cannot trace his home or mission in the neighbourhood; please report him or her to the police.”

In his remark, the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Brig.-Gen. Sylvester Oloyede, said that the Nigerian Army had been helping the police to maintain law and order through its internal security duties.

Oloyede said: “The synergy of the Nigerian Army and other security agencies in the state is on the high level and yielding the desired positive results.”

Our correspondent reports that the state Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and state Director of Department of State Security Services also participated in the on-the-spot assessment which lasted over two hours.

